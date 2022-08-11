Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions.

When's the last time that was the case?

Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise.

"I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.

We're with you, Erin.

"When was the last time you were excited about ANYTHING that has to do with the Detroit Lions?" one fan pointed out.

"I can't wait to see an uncensored Campbell," another fan added.

"They stole the F’n show," one fan said.

HBO's "Hard Knocks" airs weekly at 10 p.m. E.T. on Tuesdays. It should be a fun season.