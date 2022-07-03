Erin Andrews Explains Decision On Her Broadcasting Future

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The NFL broadcasting world saw a lot of movement this offseason.

While the Joe Bucks and Troy Aikmans of the world got most of the headlines, Erin Andrews quietly made a decision on her broadcasting future, too.

Andrews told Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina that she re-upped with Fox Sports for three years.

“I signed a contract. I quietly did that. I figured enough was enough with the headlines for a while. My deal was up in August. Fox came to me pretty much right away and just said, ‘We wanna keep you here.’ At that point I was unaware of who I was gonna be doing the games with. They were great about it. That’s one thing I do have to say regardless of what other opinions are out there. My bosses at Fox, Eric Shanks and Brad Zager, were very upfront with me. Even upfront with me when I would call and be like, ‘What’s going on? What’s happening? What’s the plan? I just want to know what the plan is.’ And they would just say, ‘Hang on, hang on. I promise you’re going to be happy, just hang on,'" she explained to SI.com.

Andrews could have some big-name broadcasting partners soon, though.

Tom Brady is expected to join Fox Sports when he retires from the NFL.