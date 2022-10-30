Erin Andrews Explains Why She Has A Problem With Certain Head Coach

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Erin Andrews visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on October 01, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Stop running so fast at halftime, Kyle Shanahan.

NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews described her problem with the San Francisco 49ers head coach during a recent episode of her podcast, "Calm Down With Erin and Charissa."

Andrews explained that Shanahan runs so fast during their halftime interviews, she's unable to jot down what the head coach tells her.

"Running head coaches in the NFL make for some difficult halftime reports," the podcast tweeted.

Maybe slow it down a bit so Andrews can jot down what you say, Kyle.

The 49ers, meanwhile, improved to 4-4 on the season with Sunday's win over the Rams.

Keep a close eye on Shanahan's halftime interviews moving forward.