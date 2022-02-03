Erin Andrews Reveals Her True Feelings During NFC Championship

Even a reporter as seasoned as FOX’s Erin Andrews gets nervous when they are working a big game. Andrews admitted as much this week.

On their “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa” podcast, Andrews’ co-host Charissa Thompson asked her what was going through her mind before the start of last Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Rams and 49ers.

Andrews, FOX’s lead sideline reporter since 2014 and a professional with more than two decades of reporting experience, confessed she was feeling the tension before the network’s final broadcast of the 2021 NFL season.

“You just don’t want to mess up. I think it’s the largest audience we’ll have the whole season because we don’t have the Super Bowl,” Andrews said of the NFC Championship Game. “This is it. [My] contract is up at the end of the year. You’ve worked your ass off. You know this matchup really well. The studio crew is there. The bosses are in the truck.

“I’m not throwing or catching anything on that field but I don’t want to f–k it up, because it’s the beginning of the game and everyone is watching.”

Fortunately for Andrews, her intro for the game went smoothly. She and the rest of the FOX crew handled their business calling the Rams’ 20-17 win.

Next year, FOX will broadcast Super Bowl LVII from Glendale, Arizona. We’ll just have to wait and see if Andrews will be part of the team for that game, considering she says her contract is expiring.