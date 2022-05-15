Erin Andrews Had 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News: Fans React

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews lost a couple of big-time teammates this offseason in Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. Both Aikman and Buck left Fox Sports for ESPN.

"With the change that’s happening at FOX, I do have faith in our network," Andrews said following their departure. "I know they have obviously been an amazing network for so long."

Andrews' faith in Fox Sports was confirmed this week.

Tom Brady will be joining the Fox Sports No. 1 NFL booth when he retires.

Andrews had a one-word reaction to the news.

When Tom Brady announces that he's joining your network, a one-word reaction like that is understandable.

"TB12 baby you’re back in business!!!!!" one fan tweeted.

"That's right, the University of Michigan, Tom's school," another fan added.

"I know, it's big," one fan added.

Brady is still playing in the National Football League for at least one more season - and potentially a couple of more.

It'll be must-watch television when he joins Erin Andrews at Fox Sports, though.