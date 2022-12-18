Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Pregame Video

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Well done, Stefon Diggs.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver had a special moment with a fan on Saturday afternoon. Diggs had a cool moment with a young fan who was taking in Saturday night's snow game.

The young fan lost his father. So, Stefon Diggs gave him a special Christmas gift.

". @stefondiggs gave 5-year old @BuffaloBills fan Aydin a very special early Christmas gift: custom sneakers in memory of Aydin's late father. ❤️💙 (via @BuffaloBills )," the NFL tweeted out this weekend.

Erin Andrews was emotional.

The FOX sideline reporter had a one-word reaction to the pregame video.

"Unreal," she wrote.

Well done, Stefon.

The Bills topped the Dolphins on a game-winning field goal on Saturday night.

Buffalo improved to 11-3 on the year with the win.