Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Pregame Video
Well done, Stefon Diggs.
The Buffalo Bills wide receiver had a special moment with a fan on Saturday afternoon. Diggs had a cool moment with a young fan who was taking in Saturday night's snow game.
The young fan lost his father. So, Stefon Diggs gave him a special Christmas gift.
". @stefondiggs gave 5-year old @BuffaloBills fan Aydin a very special early Christmas gift: custom sneakers in memory of Aydin's late father. ❤️💙 (via @BuffaloBills )," the NFL tweeted out this weekend.
Erin Andrews was emotional.
The FOX sideline reporter had a one-word reaction to the pregame video.
"Unreal," she wrote.
Well done, Stefon.
The Bills topped the Dolphins on a game-winning field goal on Saturday night.
Buffalo improved to 11-3 on the year with the win.