Erin Andrews Has 2-Word Description Of Patrick Mahomes

Erin Andrews was on the call for Sunday's game between the Chiefs and the Rams.

Kansas City topped Los Angeles, though Patrick Mahomes didn't have his best game. He was brutally honest with Andrews following the game.

"We didn't execute at a high level in the red zone, I threw the dumb interception at the end of the game, but the defense stepped up."

Mahomes is getting praised for his postgame interview with Andrews.

Andrews is clearly a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback.

'The best," she wrote.

Most in the NFL world would agree - Mahomes is as good as it gets in the National Football League.

The Chiefs improved to 9-2 on the season with the win on Sunday afternoon.