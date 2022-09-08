Erin Andrews Has 7-Word Message For Husband Before Season

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews meet before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

See you in February.

That's Erin Andrews' joking (?) message for her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, prior to the start of the 2022 regular season.

Andrews, a longtime Fox Sports reporter, posted the joking message on social media last week.

"See you in you in February babe. ❤️❤️," the longtime sports reporter joked.

The next couple of months are certainly going to be eventful for the Andrews family.

Kickoff for the 2022 regular season is set for Thursday night.

Buffalo is set to travel to Los Angeles to face the reigning Super Bowl champions.