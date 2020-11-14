Erin Andrews Husband: Who Is The Sideline Reporter Married To?

You’d be hard pressed to find a more well-known sideline reporter than Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews. But, it wasn’t always like this. Andrews, 42, started at the very bottom of the sports reporter totem pole, working her way to heights very few in the broadcasting world are able to reach. The reporter’s career arc has made for interesting aspects in both her professional and personal life.

Early Career

Andrews was introduced to the world of sports broadcasting at a young age. Her father, Steven Andrews, is a senior investigative reporter for WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa Bay. The young reporter followed in her father’s footsteps, graduating from the University of Florida in 2000 with a degree in telecommunications.

Andrews’ first job out of college was a freelance gig with Fox Sports Florida. She landed her first full-time job a year later when she was hired to report on the Tampa Bay Lightning for The Sunshine Network. Then, after a short stint with Turner Sports covering Atlanta professional teams, Andrews had her big break. She was hired by ESPN in 2004 as a full-time NHL reporter.

Just a year into her career with ESPN, Andrews made massive strides, landing the role as sideline reporter for College Football Thursday Primetime. This position ultimately thrust the broadcaster into the national spotlight.

In 2008, Andrews started reporting for ABC in addition to her role with ESPN. The reporter soon began to branch out from sports and take roles in other spheres. Andrews appeared on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars in 2010, coming in third place with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy. She later became a host of the show in 2014 along side Tom Bergeron. Andrews also made multiple appearances on the network’s Good Morning America.

The broadcaster signed new contracts with both ESPN and ABC in 2010, giving her roles increased roles on Good Morning America, College GameDay and World Series coverage.

2012 was a big year for Andrews, both professionally and personally.

Is Erin Andrews Married?

The former NHL reporter dipped her toes back into the hockey world in 2012 when she began dating Los Angeles Kings player Jarret Stoll.

The former Canadian hockey player from Melville, Saskatchewan, Canada hit the NHL scene around the same time Andrews was breaking into the world of reporting. Stoll, 38, was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers back in 2002 where he played for six years. In 2008, the forward was traded to the Kings where he spent the majority of his career. In his seven-year stint with Los Angeles, Stoll racked up a total of 214 points.

Stoll had a long, successful career in the league. In his 12 years, the center won two Stanley Cup trophies, both with the Kings in 2012 and 2014. At the peak of his career, Stoll signed a $14.4 million, four-year contract for an average salary of $3.6 million a year. The Stanley Cup champion earned more than $28 million over his career, per Spotrac.

Though he retired from the Kings in 2016, Stoll has held an active role in the organization as a player development coach.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner first expressed interest in Andrews at a 2012 World Series game. Stoll texted their mutual friend, Michael Strahan, and asked him to him up with the sideline reporter, per Harper’s Bazaar. When asked by Strahan, Andrews said she needed to focus on her World Series coverage and wasn’t interested.

Stoll decided to shoot his shot in person a few days later. The former NHL player snuck past a couple of security guards to get to the dugout where Andrews was reporting. With Andrews impressed by his grand gesture just to meet her, the two went to dinner in Hollywood after the game and haven’t looked back since.

Stoll proposed to Andrews in Dec. 2016 and they were married the next summer in 2017. The couple are now well into their third year of marriage.

Andrews and her spouse haven’t had any children yet, but they do share a golden retriever named Howard, who they often share photos of on social media.

While on the surface Andrews looks to have a perfect life, her path has certainly featured some tribulations.

Life’s Challenges

Andrews’ first major bump in the road came in 2008. The ESPN Broadcaster was a victim in a string of alarming stalking incidents that occurred throughout the year. A man named Michael David Barrett filmed Andrews changing in her Nashville and Milwaukee hotel rooms without her knowledge. These exposing videos were leaked to the public the following year.

In response to these heinous actions, Andrews filed a lawsuit against Barrett and the Nashville Marriott, which allegedly gave the stalker information on the dates she’d be there and access to the room next to her. After a few long years of arbitration, Andrews was awarded a $55 million settlement. Barrett was hit with heavy fines and served over two years in prison following the incident.

Andrews has since become a voice of the initiative to strengthen laws against stalking.

The long-time sports broadcaster has also faced some pretty severe health issues. In 2016, Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Fortunately, after just a few treatments, Andrews announced she was cancer free. She said this experience really put things in perspective, especially in her relationship with her husband.

“We hadn’t even been discussing marriage,” Andrews told Health magazine. “We hadn’t discussed babies! It really puts things on the fast track for you — because you have an oncologist saying to you, ‘We highly recommend that you guys do your embryos right now, freeze them.’”

Andrews credits her quick recovery to an early catch of the cancer. The sports personality has now become an advocate for cervical cancer awareness, teaming up with women’s health diagnostics company Hologic to launch the We Can Change This STAT campaign — encouraging women to schedule regular screenings with their doctors.

Andrews has certainly shown her character with the way she’s responded to the challenges life has thrown at her. She continues to excel in her career today.

Current Job

In 2012, Andrews made the jump from ESPN to Fox Sports. As a reporter for Fox, the broadcaster covers nearly all of the network’s major sporting events. Andrews started off as a co-host on Fox College Football but has since expanded her role.

She became a key player in Fox Sports’ launch of their new program, Fox Sports 1, in 2013. In this position Andrews worked for Fox College Football Kickoff and Fox College Saturday.

In 2014, Andrews received the role that she currently holds. She joined Fox’s lead NFL broadcasting team as the No. 1 sideline reporter, replacing Pam Oliver.

She rehashed her contract with the network in 2016 and now reportedly makes $2 million a year. Her current net worth sits at an estimated $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Unfortunately, Andrews has not been on the NFL sidelines this season due to COVID-19 restrictions. The football world looks forward to her return soon.