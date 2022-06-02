Erin Andrews Jealous On Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews has a pretty great gig, covering the National Football League for Fox Sports.

During the season, Andrews often gets one-on-one interviews with the best players in the game. Even she was jealous of the interview she watched on Wednesday night, though.

Turner Sports' Ernie Johnson got to sit down with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen ahead of The Match on Wednesday night.

This is quite the foursome:

Andrews took to social media following the interview, to admit that she was jealous.

"You would have done way better!!!" one fan admitted.

"And all I could see was how bad Tom’s face job was! Yikes, those cheeks," another fan admitted.

Andrews will get her opportunity soon enough. She'll be back on the field this fall.

In fact, Andrews will be covering Rodgers' Week 1 game.

The Match, meanwhile, is currently airing on TNT.