Erin Andrews Names The ‘Michael Jordan’ Of Her Career

During her two decades as a sports journalist, Erin Andrews has had the opportunity to interview a ton of high-profile athletes. One stands out above the rest.

Andrews recently made an appearance on The Carlos Watson Show, and one of the topics she discussed was Tom Brady. Andrews and Brady have known each other for a long time, and the FOX Sports sideline reporter has made it clear she’s a big fan of the quarterback.

During her spot with Watson, Andrews paid Brady the ultimate compliment, comparing him to NBA legend and all-time winner Michael Jordan.

“I admired Tom way before this year,” Andrews said. “I wasn’t fortunate enough to cover Michael [Jordan]; I wish I had. That was my dream world during NBA, that’s when I fell in love with sports, but Tom right now is my Michael Jordan. He is my opportunity to be a part of this and cover it. He has been so wonderful to myself and my crew.”

Brady’s competitiveness is what separates him from pretty much any other QB who has played the game, and has been the driving force for his seven Super Bowl titles. He’s not just competitive on the football field, according to Andrews.

“What separates him; first of all, he is competitive as hell,” she told Watson. “We’ve spent some time together in the summer out in Montana, and if it’s a kickball tournament, if it’s my husband golfing with him — he wants to kick your ass.”

Brady may be turning 44 in August, but he’s showing no signs of slowing down. That’s bad news for the rest of the NFL–and for Erin Andrews’ husband on the golf course.

[Sportscasting.com]