Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career.

Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department.

Few are as good as Brian Daboll.

The FOX NFL sideline reporter explained on her podcast why she really loves the New York Giants head coach. Andrews revealed that Daboll spends a lot of time with the grounds crew and the cafeteria workers.

"Love everything about him, from hanging to the groundskeepers to how he handles the demands of being an NFL head coach."

Daboll has clearly been thriving both on and off of the field this season.

The Giants lost to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, though they remain in the playoff hunt.