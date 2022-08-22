Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season.

Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job.

Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with Cardinals star Budda Baker.

Baker might be Andrews' favorite player in the league to speak with.

"Can we talk to @BuddaBaker32 every week? That should be a rule," she asked.

The Cardinals and the Ravens met in the preseason on Sunday evening.

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season is now less than three weeks away.