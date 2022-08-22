Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To
Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season.
Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job.
Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with Cardinals star Budda Baker.
Baker might be Andrews' favorite player in the league to speak with.
"Can we talk to @BuddaBaker32 every week? That should be a rule," she asked.
The Cardinals and the Ravens met in the preseason on Sunday evening.
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season is now less than three weeks away.