Erin Andrews Names The 2 Stores She Hates To Visit

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Was there any store worse to visit as a kid than something like Home Goods or Michael's?

Of course, those stores serve their purpose, and most moms love to visit them for various arts and crafts, but as a kid, it was an extremely boring place to be.

Erin Andrews apparently feels the same way as an adult.

The Fox Sports sideline reporter revealed that even as a grown woman, she can't stand being in a store like Home Goods or Michael's.

"I need a therapist to take me thru Michael’s or Home Depot," she joked.

You have to respect the honesty from Andrews on social media.

Her co-host, Charissa Thompson, couldn't feel differently. She has a side home decor business on the side, though.