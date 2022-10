SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Who's the best smelling NFL player?

Erin Andrews has revealed her pick.

The Fox Sports sideline reporter has revealed her pick for the league's best-smelling player during a recent episode of her "Calm Down" podcast with Charissa Thompson.

The pick: Travis Kelce.

What cologne do we think the Chiefs star tight end is rocking each week?

Perhaps the All-Pro tight end will give fans the answer on his podcast with his brother.