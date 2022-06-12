Erin Andrews Opens Up About Her Fandom: NFL World Reacts

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews might appear calm and collected on the sidelines of NFL games, but she gets nervous from time to time like the rest of us.

The longtime sports broadcaster is a Florida native and a big-time hockey fan.

This year, Andrews has been tweeting about the Tampa Bay Lightning's fun to another Stanley Cup Finals.

Andrews had a surprising admission this week, revealing that she picks at her face during nervous moments.

"Some people drink when they are nervous during games….I pick my face. Not going to be cute after this game," she admitted.

Hey, everyone's handles nerves in their own way.

"Pick at my fingernails. They get so raw they bleed," one fan admitted.

"Just drink!!" another fan suggested.

"Relatable. I shop when I have game-day anxiety. I bought a jersey & four pairs of the same earrings in different colors last night," another fan added.

Tampa Bay and Colorado are set to meet in the Stanley Cup Finals, beginning Wednesday.