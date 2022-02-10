Erin Andrews Opens Up About Troy Aikman, Her Contract

There is one game left in the 2021 NFL season before every team – and broadcasting network – gets to work on the 2022 season.

For FOX, major changes could be coming to the broadcast booth. Troy Aikman’s contract is up at the end of the season and there have been rumors he’ll be teaming up with Al Michaels for Amazon’s Thursday night games in 2022.

With that possibility looming, I asked FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews if she thinks the team of herself, Aikman and Joe Buck will stick together next season. She made it clear that’s what she hopes for.

However, both she and Aikman are on expiring contracts.

“I mean, no, I don’t want those guys to leave me are you kidding?” she said when I asked about the crew breaking up. “This has been the best career move I’ve ever made in my life and those guys are like my brothers or my best friends.”

Andrews said she tells Buck and Aikman “everything,” but knows that they won’t be together forever.

“I tell them everything and we have the best time – I mean I think, apparently I’m the only one that thinks that way because they’re leaving me,” she said. “I don’t know, I’ll call you when their contracts are signed.”

Will both Aikman and Andrews be back with FOX next season?