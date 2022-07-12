Erin Andrews Opens Up On Contract: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't the only ones whose future at FOX was up in the air this offseason.

Erin Andrews also had a contract situation to take care of.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina, the longtime sports reporter made it clear that she wanted to stay put at Fox Sports, even though Aikman and Buck left for ESPN.

“I figured enough was enough with the headlines for a while,” Andrews said. “My deal was up in August. Fox came to me pretty much right away and just said, ‘We wanna keep you here.’ At that point, I was unaware of who I was gonna be doing the games with.”

There had been some speculation about Andrews' future at Fox Sports earlier in the year.

Andrews, though, opted to stay put, while Buck and Aikman left for ESPN.

She explained to Traina how she found out about Aikman's departure.

“It was winter break. We were just done with the Super Bowl, done with everything. … I’m standing here, and my phone rang. And I just looked at [my husband] Jarret [Stoll] and I said, ‘This isn’t good.’ I’d said Troy’s going to Amazon, and he’s calling to tell me, so I put it on speaker,” Andrews said.

“We just started b.s.-ing, and I told him I was on my way to go work out and we were in Montana, we were going to go skiing later, blah, blah, blah,” she continued. “And he just got right into it and he’s like, ‘Hey, I’m going to ESPN.’ I just looked at Jarret and I didn’t speak for five minutes. I tried to talk, but I started to cry. I just couldn’t believe that was happening. I think all of us on our crew thought it was Amazon. I was just like, ‘Wait a second. What?’ My next reaction was, ‘Who are you doing the games with?’ I was just trying to put it all together.”

Andrews, meanwhile, thought FOX would hire Peyton Manning to replace Aikman.

The network went with Tom Brady, who is continuing to play, but will join FOX once he retires.