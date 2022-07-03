Erin Andrews Praises 2 Coaches: College Football World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Before Erin Andrews was a veteran NFL reporter, she worked the college football sidelines.

The current Fox Sports reporter previously worked for ESPN, where she covered college football and was featured on College GameDay.

This week, Andrews paid tribute to two college football coaches who helped her along the way.

It's cool to see Andrews paying tribute to Frank Beamer and his son, Shane Beamer.

"That place will always have a strong connection with Gameday. Program rose to prominence right when our show was growing. We sure were there a lot!" ESPN's Chris Fallica said of Virginia Tech.

"Enter sandman is the GOAT of all college football entrances," one fan added on Twitter.

The 2022 college football regular season, meanwhile, will be here before we know it.