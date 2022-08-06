Erin Andrews Reacts To Bryant Young's Hall Of Fame Speech

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

This Saturday afternoon, 49ers legend Bryant Young delivered a heartbreaking Hall of Fame speeches. Longtime NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrew couldn't hold back the tears.

Bryant dedicated his speech to his late son, Colby, who passed away at 15 years old following a battle with cancer.

It was a tear jerker.

"Bryant Young. I’m bawling. Unreal. His wife is also incredible," said Andrews.

"Incredible. Had me sobbing," she added.

A heartbreaking, yet so heartfelt speech from Bryant Young.

"Colby, you live on in our hearts," he said. "We will always speak your name."

An incredible speech by an incredible former NFL player. Colby will always be remembered.