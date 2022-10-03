Erin Andrews Reacts To The Bill Belichick Postgame Video

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that Erin Andrews is a fan of what she saw between Bill Belichick and Aaron Rodgers on Sunday evening.

Following the Packers' win over the Patriots in overtime, Belichick and Rodgers spent quite a bit of time talking with each other on the field.

Video of the lengthy postgame handshake between the Patriots head coach and the Packers quarterback has gone viral on social media.

Andrews was a big fan of what she witnessed.

The Fox Sports sideline reporter took to social media following the game on Sunday.

"Love that final shot w/ Rodgers and Belichick. So good," Andrews tweeted on Sunday evening.

Belichick has made it clear that he has a ton of respect for the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

The Patriots coach expressed his respect for Rodgers earlier in the week.

“We try to do that every week. Try not to give the quarterbacks any more information than you need to — after you’re in position to play. So, sometimes the formations force you to do a little bit of it,” Belichick said in his press conference this week. “But yeah, we certainly don’t want to give him anything more than what he already has. He’s seen it all a million times. They don’t turn the ball over. He doesn’t make many mistakes — he never has. He’s a very resourceful quarterback. He makes the plays that are there and he makes a few plays that really aren’t there. And then he rarely makes a mistake where he has a bad play. There’s very, very few of those.

“I think that’s one of the things that makes him a great quarterback. He’s got a great arm, he’s got great touch. He’s accurate. He helps the team win. He does the things they need to do to win. And he makes some plays that there’s not many guys that could make. But, he doesn’t try to do that all the time and makes good decisions. Certainly, very protective of the ball and the operation of the offense. He’s got a lot of freedom — which he should. And he makes a lot — a lot — of good decisions.”

The Packers improved to 3-1 on the year with the win, while the Patriots dropped to 1-3.