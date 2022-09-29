Erin Andrews Reveals 1 Of Her Favorite Postgame Interviews

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews has done quite a bit of notable postgame interviews over the years.

The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter highlighted one of her all-time favorites on Thursday afternoon.

Andrews took to social media to highlight her postgame interview with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"One of my favorite postgame interviews," she wrote on social media.

Few things are better in all of sports than a nice, snowy football game.

Hopefully we get some later this year.