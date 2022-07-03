Erin Andrews Reveals 3-Word Reaction To Troy Aikman News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews meet before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

FOX's longtime No. 1 NFL broadcasting team of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews got broken up this offseason.

Buck and Aikman are off to ESPN, while Andrews stayed put at Fox Sports.

In an interview with SI.com's Jimmy Traina, Andrews revealed her three-word reaction to the phone call she got from Aikman.

“I was standing right here in Montana. It was winter break. We were just done with the Super Bowl, done with everything. … I’m standing here, and my phone rang. And I just looked at [my husband] Jarret [Stoll] and I said, ‘This isn’t good,'" she told Traina.

Buck and Aikman will call Monday Night Football for ESPN, while Andrews re-upped with Fox Sports for three more years.

Andrews admitted the phone call with Aikman was tough.

"We just started b.s.’ing, and I told him I was on my way to go work out and we were in Montana, we were going to go skiing later, blah, blah, blah. And he just got right into it and he’s like, “Hey, I’m going to ESPN.’ I just looked at Jarret and I didn’t speak for five minutes. I tried to talk, but I started to cry. I just couldn’t believe that was happening. I think all of us on our crew thought it was Amazon. I was just like, ‘Wait a second. What?’ My next reaction was, Who are you doing the games with? I was just trying to put it all together," she admitted.

