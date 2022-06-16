Erin Andrews Reveals Embarrassing Story From High School

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Erin Andrews visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on October 01, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Everyone has embarrassing stories from high school - even Erin Andrews.

The former Florida Gators dancer turned sports reporter shared a "mortifying" story from her high school days.

Andrews and Charissa Thompson opened up about their high school days on their podcast.

“So, the boy I liked in high school, their whole crew that I hung out with, they TP’d my house one night, and I was kind of hurt by it,” Andrews said.

“My mom [was] pissed. My mom called their parents and made them take it down and it was chilly and she was spraying them with the hose. And I was so embarrassed. I didn’t come out of my room. I was mortified.”

Thompson had a pretty good one, too.

“So, I TP’d a house in high school of a girl who was a sophomore and we were seniors,” Thompson said, adding “she was dating our friend Ryan, and we did not like her."

“So we all, we had like a group called ‘the black book club’ and we all TP’d her house. And it was very mean when I look back on it, because now being a homeowner, I do not want anyone to violate the home. So I apologize to Stephanie Daper’s parents, if you are out there listening."