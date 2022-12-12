Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: Fox Sports Erin Andrews reports from the sidelines before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game.

Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon.

It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.

It was a pretty cool moment.

The moment was emotional for Erin Andrews, too.

The NFL on FOX sideline reporter revealed that her dad texted her during the game, telling her how cool that moment was with Purdy's game.

Fathers everywhere were likely tearing up at the sight of Purdy's dad on Sunday afternoon.

San Francisco improved to 9-4 on the season with the win on Sunday.