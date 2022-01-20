Erin Andrews Shares Honest Admission On Legendary Interview

Eight years ago, Richard Sherman took the NFL world by storm by calling out Michael Crabtree in his postgame interview with FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews.

During an appearance on The Ringer’s “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt,” Andrews revisited her iconic interview with Sherman.

Even though it seemed as if Andrews did a fine job while in the moment, it turns out she was actually disappointed with the way she handled the situation.

“I was so mad at myself. There were so many different things I could’ve gone, and yeah, I knew that it was gonna end up that way that I was just so pissed,” Andrews told Brandt. “I love Richard, I loved him before that happened. I was just so mad because I was like, ‘This is the coolest moment.’ As I said, we were in a meeting with him the day before. he told us how much he did not like [Michael] Crabtree. So I knew he was talking about him but I knew America didn’t know. And I actually thought, ‘People are going to think he’s freaking yelling at me.’ And he’s not, he’s the man.”

Andrews admit that she wanted to get in a third question, but the interview was ultimately cut short.

“I’m so bummed because I wanted to get a third question, he walked away. I think FOX panicked a little bit because they thought he cussed, he didn’t. I wish we could do it over, but we can’t.”

8 years ago today. Erin Andrews interviewed Richard Sherman. Here, we did a redo. @RSherman_25 @ErinAndrews pic.twitter.com/w5Dwz4lEQw — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 19, 2022

Andrews and Brandt did their own version of that iconic Sherman interview later on in this interview. It was a fun skit to say the least.

Let’s just say the “I’m the best corner in the game” rant will be remembered for a long time.