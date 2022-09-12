Erin Andrews Was Troy Aikman's Toughest Call: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews meet before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman will make his ESPN debut later on Monday night.

The longtime Fox Sports announcer left his home of nearly two decades for the Worldwide Leader earlier this offseason. He and Joe Buck are now the faces of ESPN's revamped "Monday Night Football" broadcast.

When Aikman left Fox Sports, he had one most-difficult phone call to make: Erin Andrews.

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“The toughest call that I had to make was to Erin Andrews and tell her that I was leaving,” Aikman said. “She's like a sister to both of us."

Andrews, meanwhile, stayed put at Fox Sports. She made her 2022 season debut on Sunday.

The longtime Fox Sports reporter cried when Aikman and Buck left.

“This all happened fast,” Andrews said on her podcast. “I wasn’t expecting it. I’ll be completely honest, I don’t think a lot of people were. I am known for being one tough cookie. I can deal with a lot of things, I have dealt with a lot of things, but when I had to speak to both of those guys separately when they both had officially left ... Oh God, I cried.

“I don’t think they both expected that from me. I’ll cry right now … I told both of them I came to Fox to work with them. I just thought it would be so cool to do games with them.”

Buck, Aikman and Andrews formed Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL announcing team for several years.

It's a significant change now.

Fans are excited for the new broadcasting era.

"Beautiful, now we don’t run the risk of Troy/Buck calling a Packer Super Bowl victory," one fan joked.

"Not for nothing, i really like burkhardt. I think olsen has been pretty good as well. Im still shocked they let aikman and buck walk though," one fan added.

Buck and Aikman, meanwhile, will make their Monday Night Football debut this evening, calling the Broncos vs. Seahawks game.