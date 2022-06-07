ESPN Analyst Getting Crushed For His Michael Jackson Take

ESPN

Working for ESPN has apparently given Ryan Clark an insatiable appetite for hot takes.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and current NFL Live analyst began the week by making a bold proclamation Monday morning on Twitter.

"Chris Brown is more talented than Michael Jackson… there I said it! Have a great week."

After receiving considerable pushback, Clark held his ground.

"I do not care!! You out [sic?] CB and MJ in the talent Olympics Chris Brown wins."

He wasn't done yet. Clark responded to a TMZ post covering his claim by becoming the living embodiment of Hannibal Buress' "Why are you booing me? I'm right" meme.

Clark continued his defense Tuesday morning with a football analogy. In his mind, Jackson is the pop-music goat just as Tom Brady is to NFL quarterbacks, but that doesn't mean Brown and Rodgers are less talented.

This may be the rare instance where someone is better off sticking to sports.