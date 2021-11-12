ESPN Analyst Has Honest Prediction For Cam Newton In Carolina

Thursday was a busy day around the NFL and one of the moves included Cam Newton returning to Carolina.

It’s a one-year deal with $4.5M guaranteed and has the potential to have Newton earn as much as $10M. He’ll be starting for Carolina while Sam Darnold is out for at least four weeks with a shoulder injury.

This deal has been discussed by plenty of sports media figures and that continued on Friday morning with Ryan Clark on ESPN’s Get Up. Clark doesn’t see any way that Newton can take Carolina back to the playoffs.

“I don’t believe that Cam Newton plays this team back into the playoffs. Those times are gone. Cam Newton can be a good player for the Carolina Panthers but not a player that changes their fortunes or their future.”

Newton last started with the Patriots during the 2020 season and appeared in 15 games. He went 7-8 in those contests and threw for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

New England was hoping he could rediscover his old magic but it didn’t happen. Newton was then released before the start of this season as rookie Mac Jones had beaten him out.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule plans to start PJ Walker on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals so it’s likely Newton makes his debut the following week against Washington.