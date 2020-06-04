ESPN Analyst Has Message For Teams Passing On Cam Newton

Earlier this offseason, the Carolina Panthers decided to move on from veteran quarterback Cam Newton.

Over a month later, the former league MVP is still on the open market. He’s been connected to several teams in free agency, including the New England Patriots – who remain the betting favorite.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said last week that Newton spoke with the Patriots this offseason. Fellow ESPN analyst Dan Graziano sent a message to teams around the league who have passed on Newton.

“Somebody should have signed Newton by now,” Graziano wrote. “I recognize that this is an opportunity missed not only by more than a few teams but also by Newton due to the restrictions imposed on teams’ abilities to give players physicals during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Here’s more of what he had to say, via ESPN:

“And it might turn out to be more of an opportunity delayed than an opportunity missed…But I can’t get over the fact that literally every team in the league has had a chance to at least look into adding Newton to its roster, and none of them has. There’s a better-than-average chance that he’ll play brilliantly at some point this season and more than a handful of teams will look at their QB situations and wonder what might have been.”

Newton started the first two games of the 2019 season despite suffering a Lisfranc injury in the preseason.

He missed the rest of the season and the Panthers decided not to bring him back for a final season.

Where will he land next?