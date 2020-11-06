ESPN Analyst Offers New Landing Spot For Sam Darnold

Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez had an interesting prediction for current New York QB Sam Darnold.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has maintained that Darnold is their “quarterback of the future.” Sanchez isn’t so sure about that. The NFL analyst believes New York will move on from their third-year quarterback next year.

Sanchez joined Get Up on ESPN Friday morning to discuss Darnold’s situation.

“Sam’s only going to get like three and a half million next year from the Jets,” Sanchez said. “Nobody is going to pick up his fifth-year option because this poor guy has been through it all over there and they’re not maximizing his potential.

The former NFL QB offered an interesting take on Darnold’s path for next year. Sanchez believes the struggling Jets quarterback could find a mutually beneficial home in San Francisco for the 2021 season.

With an extremely injury prone Jimmy Garoppolo under center for the 49ers, Darnold could get a chance to shine in a backup role. Though the young QB does have starting potential in the right program, San Francisco would be able to roster both Garoppolo and Darnold if they were to make offseason moves.

“They don’t have to get rid of Garoppolo at all,” Sanchez said “They could keep both of these guys.”

Darnold would no doubt be an upgrade for the 49ers’ current backup QB situation. Nick Mullens looked less than impressive replacing Garoppolo in the 49ers’ blowout loss to Green Bay on Thursday night.

With the Jets likely getting the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft, the assumption is that they would draft Clemson’s star QB Trevor Lawrence. As a seemingly NFL ready quarterback, Lawrence could conceivably take over as early as Week 1 next year.

While Sanchez’ prediction is purely conjecture, all the pieces seem to fall into place when it comes to this deal.