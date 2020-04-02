ESPN Analyst Outlines Jameis Winston’s Main Problem

In five seasons with the Tampa Bay Bucs, Jameis Winston showed he was capable of being a playmaker–for both his team and the opposition.

Winston passed for nearly 20,000 yards and 121 touchdowns in 72 games for Tampa, but he also threw 88 interceptions. Last year, he threw for 5,109 yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to hit the 30-30 mark in a single season.

Right now, Winston is on the free agent market. The Bucs signed Tom Brady to be their new quarterback, allowing their former prized passer to walk. Thus far, there hasn’t been a lot of reported interest in the 2015 No. 1 overall pick.

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said that in order for Winston to grow as a QB, one of the things he has to learn to do is to take the smart, safe play when the bigger one isn’t available.

“Can you get Jameis to understand that he doesn’t have to prove he was the No. 1 pick every pass?” Orlovsky said. “There’s 70 plays in a game. If I call a shot and it’s not there, throw the ball to the guy for four yards. I’ll call another shot.”

“Can you get Jameis to understand that he doesn’t have to prove he was the No. 1 pick every pass?”@danorlovsky7 to @adamlefkoe (via @LefkoeShow) pic.twitter.com/QxOhrCgrHn — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 2, 2020

Again, Orlovsky’s point goes back to what we said about Jameis in the opening paragraph. The guy can make ‘wow’ throws with the best quarterbacks in the game, but his carelessness is what does him in.

It is up to whoever signs him to and do what no one in Tampa could–accentuate his positive traits while curtailing his weaknesses.