ESPN Analyst Reacts To Jalen Ramsey Calling Out Rams Teammates

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams sits on the bench during a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey made some pointed remarks about the Los Angeles Rams offense following Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the game, via NFL.com's Kevin Patra, the cornerback blasted the offense for going three-and-out after the defense made a pivotal stop late in the fourth quarter.

"The defense should not have had to go back on the field. Simple," Ramsey said. "Gotta have some dogs who are gonna go get it."

During Tuesday's NFL Live, Ryan Clark related to Ramsey's frustration. He called it the "worst thing that can ever happen" to a defense when they have to go right back on the field after a big stop.

The former safety said Ramsey's comments are more about the team's mindset than production.

"What he's saying is, you're not believing," Clark said. "And in not believing, you're letting us know you're not going out with the expectation of executing, and that's a problem."

On the other hand, Marcus Spears said Ramsey should have kept his criticism private.

"I don't believe that this makes you better, and that's my big thing with it," Spears said. "But he's right."

The Rams made a goal-line stand to keep the Bucs out of the end zone. Getting the ball back with under two minutes remaining, the offense only needed one first down to cement a victory.

They instead punted after getting stuffed on three runs. With 44 seconds remaining, Tom Brady stormed the field for a 60-yard drive culminating in a game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton.

While the Rams' defense also deserves blame for not closing out the victory, the offense has regressed considerably this year. The Rams are averaging the second-fewest yards per game (286) and fourth-fewest points per game (16.4) after ranking ninth and eighth in those categories last season.

Now 3-5, both units must improve considerably for the Rams to have any chance of successfully defending their Super Bowl title.