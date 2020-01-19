ESPN Analyst Receiving Calls From NFL Teams About Coaching

Former quarterback Dan Orlovsky has became a rather successful analyst at ESPN since retiring several years ago. But now it appears the NFL may be calling on him again.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, NFL teams have called Orlovsky about his interest in coaching. Orlovsky has been out of the NFL since announcing his retirement in October 2017.

Specifically, the Green Bay Packers had interest in having Orlovsky join their coaching staff last year. But Orlovsky reportedly balked and said there would need to be “a perfect mix of circumstances” for him to leave ESPN.

Via ESPN:

Sources tell ESPN that Orlovsky has been contacted by multiple teams this year — one year after the Green Bay Packers reached out to him about joining their offensive staff. Orlovsky has found a passion for television and communicating football to viewers. He said it would have to be a perfect mix of circumstances to get him to even consider leaving ESPN.

Drafted in the fifth round out of Connecticut in 2005, Orlovsky spent his first few years as a backup for the Detroit Lions. He did not see substantial playing time until Detroit’s ill-fated 2008 season.

Orlovsky got his first NFL start in Week 6 of that year against the Minnesota Vikings, a game where he earned some infamy. He accidentally ran out of his endzone in that game, causing a safety.

Detroit went on to lose that game 12-10, and Orlovsky would lose every one of his seven starts that year.

But there are plenty of successful coaches who had little-to-no success on the playing field in their own right.

Will Dan Orlovsky become an NFL coach in the near-future?