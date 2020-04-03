ESPN Analyst Rips Rex Ryan For Amari Cooper Comments

Rex Ryan is taking a lot of heat today for stunning comments he made about Dallas Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper. He’s already been chewed out by Ian Rapoport for his name-calling.

But now one of his fellow ESPN analysts and former players is calling him out too. Taking to Twitter on Friday, ESPN’s Damien Woody – who played under Rex with the Jets – ripped his former coach.

Woody said that while he respects the right to give an opinion on a player’s performance, he felt that Rex’s personal attack on Cooper was “BS.” The former Jets lineman called on Rex to show more respect to players regardless of their play.

“Just saw the Rex Ryan clip from Get Up this morning,” Woody wrote. “I’m all for offering up an opinion on a player’s performance/production but to personally attack that man was BS! Whatever u may think of him on the field is one thing but put some damn respect on that man’s name!”

The former Jets and Bills head coach called Cooper “a turd” while criticizing him for his play on Get Up! today.

Cooper wasn’t the only football player subjected to Rex’s wrath on Friday.

The ESPN analyst referred to Tua Tagovailoa as “the biggest gamble in the history of the NFL Draft,” and seemingly accused the former Alabama star of hiding some of the surgeries he’s had.

It’s not a good look for Rex. One would imagine either an apology or a reprimand is coming to the bombastic former head coach.

How do you think Amari Cooper should respond to Rex Ryan’s comments?