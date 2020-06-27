Over the past two weeks, reports have suggested several teams are interested in free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn made it clear Kaepernick will be on the team’s summer workout list. Just over a week later, NFL insider Michael Silver mentioned “several” teams have expressed internal interest in the free agent.

Despite that interest, no teams have reached out to Kaepernick, who last played in the league during the 2016 season. On Saturday afternoon, one ESPN analyst named the team that could use him the most.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes took at look at the AFC South depth charts this weekend. While taking a look at the roster, she noticed a significant deficiency on the Tennessee Titans.

The team is lacking a quality veteran quarterback behind starter Ryan Tannehill. She thinks the team should reach out to Kaepernick.

“Going over AFC South depth charts for next week’s pod and…how do the Titans not have a veteran backup?! If I’m TEN, I’ve got Kaep on speed dial,” she said on Twitter.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. He opted out of the final year of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers with the hopes of landing a bigger contract.

The move didn’t payoff as Kaepernick went unsigned ahead of the 2017 season.

We’ll have to wait and see if a team signs him before the 2020 campaign.