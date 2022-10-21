ESPN Analyst Thinks 49ers Will Regret Christian McCaffrey Trade

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a rare NFL blockbuster by trading for Christian McCaffrey.

While the flashy upgrade immediately improves San Francisco's offense, not everyone loves the move.

ESPN's Seth Walder graded the deal a C-minus, asserting that the 49ers will likely wish they didn't give the Carolina Panthers so much draft capital for the 26-year-old running back.

"The most likely outcome here is the 49ers will end up regretting this choice," Walder said.

The 49ers gave their second, third, and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth. They only own two picks (a third and fifth) next year, with their first-rounder going to the Miami Dolphins in the 2021 deal to move up and select Trey Lance.

While Walder may be a tough grader, he's not the only one questioning San Francisco's all-in move. Josh Edwards of CBS Sports gave the trade a B-minus, calling it an "act of desperation."

"It did not feel as though they were in a closing Super Bowl window and McCaffrey does not come across as the missing piece for that offense," Edwards said. "With that being said, fans should appreciate a front office willing to make a splashy move in an effort to compete for the ultimate prize."

The Athletic's Jeff Howe also ascribed a B-minus grade, saying it would be lower if not for his confidence in Kyle Shanahan getting the most out of his new running back.

Running backs aren't highly valued across the league, but McCaffrey is an elite performer at the position. After playing just 10 games in the previous two seasons, he amassed 393 rushing and 277 receiving yards in six games for Carolina.

He'll give San Francisco's offense another dynamic option amid a close NFC West race. While he may not play much (if at all) against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, McCaffrey could make his presence felt in a Week 8 encounter with the Los Angeles Rams.