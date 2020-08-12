ESPN Analyst Todd McShay Unveils New 2021 Mock Draft

It’s never too early for ESPN analyst Todd McShay to predict where certain NFL prospects will land in 2021. On Wednesday morning, he released his way-too-early mock draft on Get Up.

There’s a ton of uncertainty surrounding the 2021 NFL Draft in large part because we have zero clue if there will actually be college football this fall. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed their respective seasons, meanwhile the ACC, Big 12 and SEC currently plan on playing.

We’ve also seen a handful of players opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns over COVID-19, such as Caleb Farley and Gregory Rousseau.

While it’s tough to tell how the 2021 draft will actually look in April, it’s pretty hard to argue against McShay’s projection for the first pick. He’s going with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is considered by many as a can’t-miss prospect.

Right behind Lawrence is Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II. He’ll try to be the next great cornerback to come from Nick Saban’s program.

The second quarterback to come off the board is Justin Fields, who is projected to go to Carolina with the No. 4 overall pick. It’s possible that Lawrence and Fields to back-to-back depending on teams’ needs heading into the draft.

Here’s the top 10 from McShay:

.@McShay13 has released his way-too-early 2021 mock draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y3lC126PzC — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 12, 2020

Trey Lance from North Dakota State is the biggest omission from McShay’s top 10. Fans could see the dual-threat quarterback elevate his stock during the NFL Combine.

Scouts will have a difficult time evaluating talent this year due to so much chaos in college football, but the prospects that cracked McShay’s mock draft certainly deserve recognition.