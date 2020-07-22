ESPN Analyst Ranks His Top 5 NFL Postseason Quarterbacks

Over the past decade we’ve seen a ton of great play from the quarterback position. On Wednesday, ESPN analyst Marcus Spears did his best to grade the top five postseason quarterbacks from the last 10 years.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone to see Tom Brady in the No. 1 spot for this list. He won three Super Bowls during that decade, which includes an epic 25-point comeback over the Atlanta Falcons to conclude the 2016 season.

The second-ranked quarterback on Spears’ list is Patrick Mahomes, who only five starts in the playoffs. However, every start from Mahomes has been memorable and he already has a ring. His second-half heroics against the San Francisco 49ers solidified his spot.

Spears went with Drew Brees for his No. 3 spot, which seems pretty fair for the future Hall of Famer. Unfortunately for Brees, the New Orleans Saints have lost in heartbreaking fashion three-straight years. If it’s not the ‘Minnesota Miracle,’ it’s a missed call from the officiating crew.

Aaron Rodgers earned the fourth spot, meanwhile Russell Wilson rounded out the list at No. 5. They’ve met multiple times in the playoffs over the past decade.

.@mspears96's top 5 postseason quarterbacks of the last decade 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZWszfmMCXa — First Take (@FirstTake) July 22, 2020

It’s hard to really argue with the five quarterbacks that Spears picked.

Joe Flacco, Eli Manning and Matt Ryan all had solid runs in the postseason during the last decade, but they didn’t exactly sustain their high level of play.

Since Brady, Brees and Rodgers are all nearing the end of their respective careers, it’ll be interesting to see which quarterbacks dominate the next decade. Mahomes will likely remain in the top five as long as he can stay healthy.