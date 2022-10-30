ESPN Announcer's Comment On Russell Wilson Goes Viral

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 27: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson (3) watch the action against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of Denvers 23-13 win at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

ESPN is currently broadcasting Sunday morning's game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars, being played in London.

It's been a tough start to the year for Wilson and the Broncos, who have failed to look like playoff contenders in the AFC.

Denver is starting to get going against Jacksonville, though - well, at least somewhat.

The Broncos now trail the Jaguars, 10-7, at halftime.

One ESPN announcer had a pretty funny comment on Wilson's performance.

“I don’t know if that’s cooking, that’s just throwing it in the microwave," Louis Riddick said of Wilson's play.

Well played, ESPN.

The second half of the Broncos vs. Jaguars game is set to begin shortly on ESPN+.