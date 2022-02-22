ESPN Announces Significant NFL Draft Analyst Hire

After first joining ESPN as a contributor to the 2021 NFL Draft, longtime Bleacher Report columnist Matt Miller has been hired full-time by the Worldwide Leader.

ESPN announced today that Miller will be a “multi-platform” contributor for ESPN’s year-round draft coverage. He will be part of ESPN+’s premium content on the NFL Draft, along with longtime experts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay and the recently-hired Jordan Reid.

Miller, who was Bleacher Report’s lead draft writer from 2010-21 before launching The Draft Scout, will also appear on shows such as Get Up!, SportsCenter, and NFL Live, as well as ESPN Radio programming.

“After my first experience with ESPN during last year’s NFL Draft coverage, I am so excited to join the team to offer NFL analysis full-time,” Miller said.

Very excited to extend my stay at ESPN and continue building on what started last Draft season. https://t.co/814RkOHhAy — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 22, 2022

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held from April 28-30 in Paradise, Nevada.

Meanwhile, the league’s annual scouting combine, a major mile marker during draft season, will be held next week in Indianapolis.