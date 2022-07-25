ESPN Announces Significant Reporter Hire For NFL Season

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN is finalizing its reporter roster for the fast-approaching 2022 NFL season.

This Monday, the Worldwide Leader announced a significant reporter hire to be a member of upcoming NFL coverage.

ESPN has announced veteran reporter Katherine Terrell is returning to the network.

She will be covering the New Orleans Saints.

"Covered the NFL since 2013," ESPN said about her. "Previously reported on the Saints for The Athletic & the New Orleans Timers-Picayune. Bengals beat writer for ESPN from 2016-2019. Native of Baton Rouge, La.; graduated from LSU in 2012 with a degree in mass communication."

Terrell is thrilled for the challenge, especially considering she has such big shoes to fill.

"So excited to announce I’m returning to ESPN to cover the Saints," she said today. "It’s a big task to follow up @MikeTriplett, who is not only an excellent reporter but someone who has been a great friend and coworker to me for the last decade. Excited to hit the ground running this week!"

A strong hire by ESPN and another big opportunity for Terrell.