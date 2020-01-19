The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Picks For Chiefs vs. Titans, 49ers vs. Packers

Patrick Mahomes gets ready to warm up before the game against Los Angeles.KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to the sidelines during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Conference championship Sunday has arrived. We’re a couple of hours away from kickoff at the AFC Championship Game. The NFC Championship Game will follow.

Kansas City is hosting Tennessee in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs are roughly a touchdown favorite over the Titans.

In the NFC Championship Game, San Francisco will play host to Green Bay. The 49ers blew out the Packers in the regular season and will be looking to repeat that performance.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its picks.

AFC Championship Game

Winner: Chiefs, 75.1 percent

Patrick Mahomes celebrates his win over the Houston Texans.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NFC Championship Game

Winner: 49ers, 71.9 percent

Nick Bosa celebrates a tackle during 49ers-Cardinals game.

(Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The AFC Championship Game will kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T. on CBS. The NFC Championship Game will begin at 6:40 p.m. E.T. on FOX.

