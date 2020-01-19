Conference championship Sunday has arrived. We’re a couple of hours away from kickoff at the AFC Championship Game. The NFC Championship Game will follow.

Kansas City is hosting Tennessee in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs are roughly a touchdown favorite over the Titans.

In the NFC Championship Game, San Francisco will play host to Green Bay. The 49ers blew out the Packers in the regular season and will be looking to repeat that performance.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its picks.

AFC Championship Game

Winner: Chiefs, 75.1 percent

NFC Championship Game

Winner: 49ers, 71.9 percent

***

The AFC Championship Game will kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T. on CBS. The NFC Championship Game will begin at 6:40 p.m. E.T. on FOX.

Whoo are you taking today?