ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 08: T.J. Edwards #57 of the Philadelphia Eagles tackles Matt Breida #31 of the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on January 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams.

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference title games.

Based on those percentages, here's how the FPI sees the Divisional Round playing out:

Philadelphia (80.6% chance of making the NFC title game) over New York (19.4% chance).

Kansas City (77.5% chance of making the AFC title game) over Jacksonville (22.5% chance).

Buffalo (66% chance of making the AFC title game) over Cincinnati (34.1% chance).

Dallas (51% chance of making the NFC title game) narrowly over San Francisco (49% chance).

Clearly, the computer thinks the closest matchup of the four is Cowboys-Niners. If all of these projections hit, we'll get Kansas City-Buffalo Playoffs Part III in the AFC Championship Game and an old-fashioned hated rivalry (Eagles-Cowboys) in the NFC Championship.

The Divisional Round begins Saturday afternoon with the Jaguars and Chiefs facing off at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by the Giants and Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

On Sunday, the Bills and Bengals will square off at 3 p.m. ET on CBS, with the Cowboys and Niners meeting at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.