ESPN Computer Predicts Order Of 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft order won't be fully determined until the playoffs are over, but ESPN has already projected what it will look like.

According to the updated numbers from ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), the 1-11-1 Houston Texans have an 84.9% chance of securing the No. 1 overall pick. The FPI has the Chicago Bears picking second, with the Seattle Seahawks picking third thanks to the Russell Wilson trade and the Broncos' 3-10 record.

"Every week during the season, the FPI projects the draft order by simulating the remainder of the season 10,000 times," ESPN wrote. "Game probabilities are based largely on the model's ratings for individual teams in addition to game locations.

You can see the projected top 10 below.

It's important to remember that the FPI projections will change weekly, so expect the draft order to be shuffled a bunch of times before it becomes set in stone.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29 in Kansas City.