ESPN Computer Predicts Super Bowl Winner After Wild Card Games

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Alex Okafor #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs sacks Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend wrapped up on Monday night with a Cowboys' win over the Buccaneers.

With the first round of the playoffs officially in the books, ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its predictions for the rest of the postseason.

According to ESPN's FPI, the Chiefs have the best chance of winning the Super Bowl.

The FPI gives Kansas City a 33.8 percent chance of winning the Lombardi Trophy.

Here's how the current projections look:

Chiefs - 33.8 percent

Bills - 18.8 percent

Eagles - 17.7 percent

Cowboys - 12.7 percent

Bengals - 8.8 percent

49ers - 6.1 percent

Jaguars - 1.6 percent

Giants - 0.6 percent

The Chiefs were able to sit back and enjoy this past weekend's wild-card games. After all, they earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

On Saturday, the Chiefs will begin their quest for another Super Bowl with a home contest against the Jaguars.

Oddsmakers have the Chiefs listed as 8.5-point favorites over the Jaguars.