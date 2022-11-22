ESPN Computer Predicts Thanksgiving Game Winners

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) pumps up the crowd during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL's Thanksgiving Day slate is one of the best we've seen in a while.

On Thursday, the Lions will host the Bills, the Cowboys will take on the Giants and the Vikings will take on the Patriots.

It's a pretty loaded three-game slate for the National Football League.

Who's going to emerge with wins?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its predictions for the contests.

Lions vs. Bills

Winner: Bills, 82.7 percent

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals towards the sideline during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Cowboys vs. Giants

Winner: Cowboys, 87.2 percent

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 20: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against Andrew Booth Jr. #23 of the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Vikings vs. Patriots

Winner: Vikings, 62.6 percent

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 03: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks up at the scoreboard in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 3, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

***

Who do you have winning the NFL's Thanksgiving Day games on Thursday?