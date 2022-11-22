ESPN Computer Predicts Thanksgiving Game Winners
The NFL's Thanksgiving Day slate is one of the best we've seen in a while.
On Thursday, the Lions will host the Bills, the Cowboys will take on the Giants and the Vikings will take on the Patriots.
It's a pretty loaded three-game slate for the National Football League.
Who's going to emerge with wins?
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its predictions for the contests.
Lions vs. Bills
Winner: Bills, 82.7 percent
Cowboys vs. Giants
Winner: Cowboys, 87.2 percent
Vikings vs. Patriots
Winner: Vikings, 62.6 percent
Who do you have winning the NFL's Thanksgiving Day games on Thursday?