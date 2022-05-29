ESPN Computer Predicts The NFL's 2 Worst Teams

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: A general view of Solider Field as the Chicago Bears take on the Denver Boncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its projections for the 2022 National Football League season.

Who will be the worst teams in the league?

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, two teams stand out at the bottom of the league.

ESPN's Football Power Index is projecting the Chicago Bears to be the worst team in the NFL for the 2022 season.

According to ESPN's FPI, the New York Jets will be the second-worst team in the NFL in 2022.

Both the Bears and the Jets are led by second-year quarterbacks in Justin Fields and Zach Wilson, respectively.

You can view ESPN's complete Football Power Index projections here.