ESPN Computer Predicts The NFL's 5 Best Teams

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Cheerleaders from the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts pose for a picture during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL regular season is a little more than two months away.

It's been another eventful offseason in the National Football League, with plenty of player movement, including Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Matt Ryan to the Colts and Von Miller to the Bills, among other moves.

Who will dominate the league in 2022?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has made its picks for the five best teams in the league heading into the 2022 regular season:

Buffalo Bills Green Bay Packers Los Angeles Rams Kansas City Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's a pretty reasonable top five, though there will surely be some surprises during the 2022 regular season.

You can view ESPN's Football Power Index complete rankings here.