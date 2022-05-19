ESPN Computer Predicts The NFL's Worst Team
Who will be the National Football League's worst team in 2022?
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its full projections for the upcoming season.
In somewhat of a surprise, ESPN's computer model is predicting the Chicago Bears to be the worst team in the National Football League.
The Bears come in 32nd place in the preseason ESPN Football Power Index rankings for the 2022 season.
Buffalo, meanwhile, comes in at No. 1.
The Bills and the Packers are projected to play in the Super Bowl this season.